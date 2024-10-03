Israel-Iran war: US opposes Tel Aviv's plans to strike Tehran's nuclear, oil facilities, new sanctions on Iran likely

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that he was opposed to Israel's reported plans to attack Iran's oil rigs and nuclear facilities in response to missile attacks on Israel by Tehran. Biden stressed that Tel Aviv had a right to defend itself but it should act "proportionately".

Iran's missile offensive against Israel on Tuesday coupled with Tel Aviv's action on Hezbollah in Lebanon has escalated the security situation in the Middle East. Biden also spoke to G7 leaders over the phone on probable new sanctions against Iran, as per The Times of Israel.

The White House said that G7 leaders "unequivocally condemned Iran's attack against Israel". Joe Biden also said that he would speak soon to Israel, including Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, over its plans to strike Iran, while mentioning the Islamic nation went "way off course".

"We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do, but all seven of us (G7 countries) agree that they have a right to respond but they should respond proportionately," Biden said.

Israel is likely to strike Iran's strategic infrastructure including gas and oil rigs or nuclear facilities. Tel Aviv could also attack Tehran's air defence arsenal, Axios reported citing Israeli officials.

The Israeli response could also include airstrikes using fighter jets as well as clandestine operations akin to the one that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran around 2 months ago, Axios mentioned.

If Israel follows this plan, it could further escalate the war that has impacted normal life in the Middle East. Tehran on Tuesday threatened that if Tel Aviv responds with force to its missile attack, it will attack again.

An Israeli official told the publication that at present, it is not clear how Iran is going to respond to an attack. He added that if one takes into consideration the possibility that Tehran would go all in, it would be a completely different ball game.

Moreover, Netanyahu convened a security cabinet meeting on Tuesday night to discuss a military response to the attack. The Israeli PM reportedly told the security cabinet meeting: "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it." He also reiterated Tel Aviv's determination to retaliate against its enemies.

"The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies... They will understand."

During this meeting, Israeli officials agreed to launching a retaliation but needed to confer with the US on defensive cooperation from US Central Command and supplies of munitions and other operational support. US lawmakers, including Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have backed a strike against Iran's oil rigs.

Graham said in a statement that he would urge the Biden administration to coordinate an overwhelming response with Israel, starting with Iranian oil refineries. He said the Islamic nation's oil refineries should be "hit and hit hard."