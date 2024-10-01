Israel launches ground offensive against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon: Conflict so far in 10 points

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday the commencement of "limited, localized, and targeted" ground raids aimed at Hezbollah targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group.*

An Israeli security official emphasised that the military action is directed solely at Hezbollah, stating, "Our war is with Hezbollah, not the people of Lebanon."

This declaration comes in the wake of increased tensions following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

On the same day, Hezbollah retaliated by launching missiles at Israeli military installations, including the Gilot base and the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, in what they described as an operation to avenge Nasrallah's death.

Hours before the IDF's announcement, Israel issued evacuation warnings to residents in Dahieh, a known Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs. This warning was followed by a series of airstrikes targeting the area.

LATEST UPDATES

1. In its most recent update, the IDF reported that several shots have been fired from Lebanon into central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, with some being intercepted.

2. An Israeli security official stated that ground operations are "limited to a specific area and time," emphasising, "We will not permit an attack similar to October 7 on any of Israel's borders."

3. A report from the Wall Street Journal indicated that special Israeli forces have entered a network of underground tunnels allegedly constructed by Hezbollah near the Blue Line that separates Israel from Lebanon.

4. In a statement on Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that the Air Force and IDF Artillery are providing support to ground forces, asserting that "Operation 'Northern Arrows' will proceed based on situational assessments alongside ongoing combat in Gaza and other regions."

5. This IDF announcement follows the approval by Israel’s National Security Cabinet for the “next phase” of its conflict with Hezbollah, with Israel also notifying the US about various operations, including ground actions in Lebanon.

6. On Tuesday morning, an Israeli airstrike targeted Mounir Maqdah, the commander of the Palestinian Fatah movement’s military wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, in Lebanon. According to a Reuters report, the strike hit a building in the Ain El-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon, marking the first attack on the camp since the outbreak of hostilities with Hezbollah.

7. In Syria, an Israeli strike in Damascus resulted in the deaths of TV anchor Safaa Ahmed and two others. The Syrian Defence Ministry reported that the Israeli military conducted drone and air strikes around 2 a.m. local time from the “direction of the occupied Golan Heights.”

8. Over the past 24 hours, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported that at least 95 individuals were killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, with an additional 172 people injured during the same timeframe.

9. On Monday, Hezbollah's deputy leader, Naim Qassem, delivered his first public speech since Hassan Nasrallah’s death, declaring that "the resistance forces are prepared for ground engagement" and noting that the group has continued to launch rockets as far as 150 km into Israeli territory.

10. Late on Monday, Lebanese troops withdrew from positions along the southern border with Israel, moving at least 5 km north of the frontier, according to a security source.

(With inputs from agencies)