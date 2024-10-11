Israeli attack kills 22, injures 100 in Lebanon; IDF opens fire near UN base

Israeli military troops opened fire near an UN base in southern Lebanon. The military had instructed UN forces to remain in protected spaces as Hezbollah fighters operated from within the area. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that two of its peacekeepers were injured during the attack. Moreover the Israeli attack killed 22 people and injured many in Beirut.
Two Israeli tanks fired at a watchtower at the force's main headquarters in Ras al-Naqoura. "The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is operating in southern Lebanon and maintains routine communication with UNIFIL," the Israeli military.
Here’s a lowdown of the recent attack at Lebanon:
- UN peacekeepers are determined to remain at their posts despite the attack by Israel that has wounded UN personnel. The attack had knocked out some of their monitoring capabilities, the UNIFIL said.
- The peacekeeping force said in a statement that Israeli troops fired at a nearby position, damaging vehicles and a communications system, and "deliberately fired at and disabled" cameras monitoring the area.
- Israel said it had instructed the UN forces to remain in protected areas and then opened fire.
- The Israeli strike killed 22 people and injured more than 100 in central Beirut on Thursday.
- According to security sources, a senior Hezbollah official evaded an Israeli assassination.
- Israel reportedly did not issue evacuation warnings ahead of the strikes and had not previously attacked the area.
- Israel said it had killed Muhammad Abdullah, the head of the Islamic Jihad’s network in the Palestinian refugee camp of Nur Shams, who is said to have been involved in a number of attacks against its soldiers.
- Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said Israel recommends UNIFIL relocate 5 km (3 miles) north "to avoid danger as fighting intensifies". Danon said attacking Hezbollah was necessary so 70,000 displaced Israelis could return to homes in northern Israel.
- US vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris called for deescalation. She said, "We have got to reach a ceasefire. We've got to de-escalate."