Israeli attack kills 22, injures 100 in Lebanon; IDF opens fire near UN base

Israeli military troops opened fire near an UN base in southern Lebanon. The military had instructed UN forces to remain in protected spaces as Hezbollah fighters operated from within the area. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that two of its peacekeepers were injured during the attack. Moreover the Israeli attack killed 22 people and injured many in Beirut.

Two Israeli tanks fired at a watchtower at the force's main headquarters in Ras al-Naqoura. "The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is operating in southern Lebanon and maintains routine communication with UNIFIL," the Israeli military.

