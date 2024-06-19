Kuwait fire: Families of deceased to get over Rs 12.50 lakh by Kuwaiti govt

Kuwait fire: The Kuwaiti government will give $15,000 or over Rs 12.50 lakh to the families of the victims of the devastating fire in Mangaf that killed 50 people, including 46 Indians. The massive fire that occurred at a seven-storey building in Mangaf on July 12 was caused by an electrical short circuit in the guard’s room.

According to the Arab Times newspaper, the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has announced compensation of $15,000 to the victims’ families. The paper stated that the compensation payments will be processed and delivered to the victim’s embassies.

The embassies will ensure that the funds are distributed to the families of the victims, expediting the process and ensuring that the assistance reaches the families promptly.

The building was home to 196 migrant workers, most of whom were Indians. Three of the other deceased were Filipinos, and the identity of one of the victims has yet not been established.

The mortal remains of the deceased Indians were brought back to the country last week. Bereaved families of the deceased, friends, ministers and officials received the bodies of the deceased. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the incident a “national tragedy”. Twenty three of the 46 Indians were from Kerala.

Kuwait’s public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident under the Southern Ahmadi Governorate to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths of the individuals.

A Kuwaiti citizen and several foreigners have been arrested in connection with charges of manslaughter and causing injuries due to negligence in security and safety measures following the fire incident.