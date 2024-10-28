Musk-owned X suspends Hebrew account opened by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei 

Elon Musk-owned X (formally twitter) has suspended a Hebrew account opened by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Jerusalem Post reported. The account was suspended after just two posts.

According to the report, the first post from the account read, “In the name of Allah, the most merciful.” It was reposted on Khamenei’s official English account, Khamenei.ir. This account on X (formerly Twitter) is verified and has over one million followers.

The second and the latest post read, “The Zionist regime made a mistake, and erred in its calculation regarding Iran. We will make it understand what power, ability, initiative and desire the Iranian nation has.”

Khamenei often posts in Hebrew using strong language against Israel from his verified account.

After Israel’s latest strike on Iran on October 26, Khamenei said that Israel’s airstrikes should not be magnified nor downplayed. He added that while Israel would like to amplify the impacts of its actions against Iran, it would also not be right for Iran to dismiss the strikes as insignificant.

Iran’s supreme leader in his first public comments since the attack, said, “It is up to the authorities to determine how to convey the power and will of the Iranian people to the Israeli regime and to take actions that serve the interests of this nation and country.”

Israel said it targeted military sites in several regions of Iran on October 26 in retaliation for Iranian attacks, which saw a barrage of almost 200 ballistic missiles fired towards Israel on October 1.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had crippled Iranian air defence and missile production systems. He said the strikes had “severely damaged Iran’s defence capability and its ability to produce missiles”.