10 Afghan civilians dead in Pakistani airstrikes, Taliban issues strong warning, promises retaliation ‘at the right time’

The Taliban has warned Pakistan of a response after overnight airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan killed at least ten civilians, most of them children. The group said the attack violated Afghan sovereignty and that it would answer “at the right time.”

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the strikes and accused Pakistan of targeting innocent people. “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns this violation and crime and reiterates that defending its airspace, territory, and people is its legitimate right, and it will respond appropriately at the right time,” he said.

Officials said the strikes hit a civilian house in Khost province. According to Mujahid, nine of the victims were children — five boys and four girls — along with one woman. He also said more strikes were carried out in the border areas of Kunar and Paktika, injuring four others.

Pakistan has not released any statement or clarification so far, drawing criticism for remaining silent on the deaths.

The attack came a day after a violent incident in Peshawar, where two suicide bombers and a gunman entered the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Saddar. Three officers were killed and eleven others injured before security forces shot the attackers dead. No group has claimed responsibility, but suspicion has again fallen on Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

A Pakistani diplomat had met a senior Afghan provincial official earlier to discuss security cooperation. The airstrikes have now added strain to already tense relations. Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of repeated violations, including drone strikes in Kabul just over a month ago.

The latest strikes also put pressure on the ceasefire arranged in October by Qatar and Turkey. Both countries have not commented on the new developments. Iran has said it is willing to help reduce tensions.

The deaths of children and a woman have heightened public anger in Afghanistan, turning the episode into more than a border issue. With Pakistan yet to explain the strikes, tensions along the border are likely to rise, increasing the risk of a deeper confrontation.

(With inputs from AFP)