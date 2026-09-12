25th Anniversary of 9/11: Osama's son appears in Al-Qaeda video despite 2019 death report

A stark, cracked mud wall, a traditional white turban, and an assault rifle leaning close by — Al-Qaeda’s media machinery resurrects an ghost from its past to mark a quarter-century since the September 11 terror attacks.
In a 50-minute propaganda video titled “A Quarter Century of the 11 September Raids,” released by the terror group’s media wing As-Sahab, unseen footage of Hamza bin Laden has emerged. Hamza, the son and designated heir of Osama bin Laden, was reportedly killed in a US counterterrorism operation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in 2019. Yet, years after Washington claimed his death, Al-Qaeda has deployed his image to project continuity and ignite fresh recruitment.