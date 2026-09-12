25th Anniversary of 9/11: Osama's son appears in Al-Qaeda video despite 2019 death report

The release coincides with the 25th anniversary of the 2001 attacks, offering intelligence analysts a rare look into the group's ongoing narrative strategy. Intriguingly, the video opens not with a international strike, but with historical footage from the September 2014 assault on the Karachi naval dockyard by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Al-Qaeda Releases New Video Featuring Hamza Bin Laden On 9/11 Anniversary



Al-Qaeda’s media arm, As-Sahab, has released a 52-minute propaganda video marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, featuring previously unseen footage of Hamza bin Laden, the son of…1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7uL3VYjKEx — Aamaj News English (@aamajnews_EN) September 11, 2026

Visually, the production relies heavily on ideological nostalgia. Hamza appears multiple times throughout the runtime, positioned in a manner explicitly tailored to evoke early global jihadism. The video also incorporates previously unseen imagery of former Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a 2022 US drone strike in Kabul.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | 9/11 anniversary: PM Modi honors victims on 25th anniversary, reaffirms anti-terror resolve

Despite US assertions of Hamza’s death — which Washington had placed a $1 million bounty on in early 2019 prior to reporting his elimination — Al-Qaeda has never officially acknowledged his passing or published a customary funeral eulogy.

Intelligence officials believe the strategic deployment of the Bin Laden lineage is designed to reinforce the ideological doctrine of current chief Saif al-Adl, leveraging the family name to draw in a new generation of recruits.