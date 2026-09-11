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9/11 anniversary: PM Modi honors victims on 25th anniversary, reaffirms anti-terror resolve

9/11 anniversary: PM Modi honors victims on 25th anniversary, reaffirms anti-terror resolve

"Terrorism has claimed countless lives around the world. As a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades," he said.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 1:03 PM IST
9/11 anniversary: PM Modi honors victims on 25th anniversary, reaffirms anti-terror resolveReflecting on global security challenges, the Prime Minister highlighted India's own ongoing battle with terrorism.

Twenty-five years after coordinated terror strikes shook the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid solemn tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks, reaffirming India’s firm opposition to terrorism in all its forms.

In a message marking the milestone anniversary, Shri Modi expressed solidarity with the families whose lives were altered forever, emphasizing India’s long-standing position against global terror. "25 years on from the horrific 9/11 attacks, we remember and honour the victims and stand in solidarity with the families whose lives were forever changed," PM Modi said in a post on X (formally twitter).

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25 years on from the horrific 9/11 attacks, we remember and honour the victims and stand in solidarity with the families whose lives were forever changed.

Terrorism has claimed countless lives around the world. As a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the… pic.twitter.com/hGhbMwFyke

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026

Reflecting on global security challenges, the Prime Minister highlighted India's own ongoing battle with terrorism. "Terrorism has claimed countless lives around the world. As a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades," he said.

He added that even as security challenges shift, "While the threat keeps evolving, our resolve and opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remain unwavering. We stand in solidarity with all efforts to combat this scourge." Along with his statement, PM Modi shared visual glimpses from his 2014 visit to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York.

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India's decisive national security posture and foreign policy have been fundamentally shaped by its own history of major terror incidents, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2026 Pahalgam attack.

Joining in the solemn remembrance, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also honored the memory of those lost, reiterating Washington's commitment to fighting extremism.

"Twenty-five years later, we remember the innocent lives lost on 9/11. We keep their families in our prayers, we will never forget them. We will always stand against terrorism", Gor said.

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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 1:03 PM IST
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