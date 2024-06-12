40 Indians among 41 dead in massive Kuwait fire, S Jaishankar offers support

Kuwait fire: A large fire at a building in Kuwait housing workers on Wednesday claimed the lives of 41 people, at least 40 of them were Indian. Around 160 workers were housed in the building, which was situated in the southern Ahmadi Governorate of Kuwait in the Mangaf district.

Within the six-story structure, a kitchen is where the fire originated. Upon visiting the scene, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, the deputy prime minister of Kuwait, verified that a minimum of 41 people had lost their lives.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that the Indian ambassador has gone to the site of the fire that has killed around 40 people. The minister said that the Indian embassy will offer full assistance to the concerned people.

“Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,” said Jaishankar.

Al-Sabah, who also runs the interior and defence ministries, accused real estate owners of violating norms that, he said, contributed towards the incident.

The fire was reported to the authorities at 6am local time. A senior police commander told state TV that the building used to house a large number of workers. "Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire," he said.

The commander said that they always warned against cramming many workers into housing accommodations. He did not provide details on the workers’ type of employment or place of origin.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.