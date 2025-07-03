'Accused handed the gavel': Baloch leader slams Pakistan's UNSC presidency as affront to human rights

A top Baloch leader on Thursday hit out at Pakistan's presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of July, calling it "profound affront to global human rights".

"Pakistan presiding over the UN security council for the month of July is a profound affront to global human rights," Hyrbyair Marri said in post on X. "A state that's involved in war crimes and grave abuses in occupied Balochistan, is the one that has openly threatened the world by exporting terrorism and jihad, is now lecturing on peace, stability and peaceful conflict resolutions?"

Advertisement

Pakistan presiding over the UN security council for the month of July is a profound affront to global human rights. A state that's involved in war crimes and grave abuses in occupied Balochistan, is the one that has openly threatened the world by exporting terrorism and jihad, is… — Hyrbyair Marri (@hyrbyair_marri) July 3, 2025

Pakistan assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July on Tuesday. The presidency of the Security Council – the world body's power centre – is part of Pakistan's two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, which began in January 2025.

Questioning how Pakistan can be trusted to lead on peace and stability, Marri said Pakistan is the same country that fueled decades of bloodshed in Afghanistan, slaughtered and humiliated millions of Bengalis in the 1970s. He also pointed to Pakistan's long record of human right abuses in Balochistan, its role in creating trouble in Kashmir and its mistreatment of religious minorities.

Advertisement

Marri, who has been fighting for Balochistan's independence, also brought up Pakistan's betrayal of Baloch leaders like Nawab Nauroz Khan and Prince Abdul Kareem, accusing the country of violating Islamic and international principles by going back on promises made on the Quran.

"The very country that is accused of murdering thousands of Palestinian in Jordan under the rule of General Zia-ul-Haq, then a brigadier, is now lecturing the world on peace," the leader commented.

The statement ended with a powerful warning: "When the accused are handed the gavel, international credibility erodes. Accountability must never be replaced with privilege."