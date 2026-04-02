Americans have no patience for the war, they want to see it end: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump, in private remarks at an Easter lunch at the White House, acknowledged that American people do not have the patience for the Iran war to continue anymore. He said he would prefer to take Iranian oil but people at home are urging him to end the war.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He said it was unfortunate that there did not seem to be any more patience among the American people for such an effort. “They want to see it end,” he said, as mentioned in a report in Associated Press.

Trump said he would prefer to take Iran’s oil. “But people in the country sort of say, ‘Just win. You’re winning so big. Just win. Come home.’ And I’m OK with that too,” he said.

The video of the closed-press event was posted online by a reporter, who said the White House had uploaded it. However, the White House later made the video private and did not answer questions on why it took it down.

During the private lunch, Trump said China, Japan and South Korea should be involved in securing the Strait of Hormuz. He suggested these countries take responsibility for opening the vital waterway. Trump also criticised NATO allies for their reluctance to engage in securing the strait until the US and Israel complete their operations against Iran.

Advertisement

Expressing frustration with some Asian countries more reliant on Gulf oil than the US, Trump said, "Let South Korea, you know, we only have 45,000 soldiers in harm's way over there, right next to a nuclear force – let South Korea do it…Let Japan do it. They get 90 per cent of their oil from the strait. Let China do it."

During the lunch, Trump also criticised NATO, calling it "very bad allies" and a "paper tiger”. He expressed distrust of the alliance, saying, "NATO treated us very badly, and you have to remember it because they'll be treating us badly again if we ever need them…And hopefully, we're never going to need them. I don't think we'll need them. I don't think they can do very much…NATO won't be there if we ever have the big one."