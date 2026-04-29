Bajaj Finance Q4 results 2026 expectations: Can earnings justify recent stock recovery?

With Bajaj Finance shares recovering 16 per cent in the past one month, all eyes are on the NBFC's March quarter results today, where investors may be looking for commentary on asset quality trends and credit costs, in addition to progress on LRS (Liberalised Remittance Scheme) and growth guidance. Analysts largely see 20 per cent-plus year-on-year (YoY) growth in net interest income (NII) and net profit for Q4, with margins flattish (down 5-7 basis points) for the quarter on sequential basis. While Bajaj Finance did not offer Q4 results timing, it came out with its December quarter results around 5 pm.

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Axis Securities expects Bajaj Finance Ltd to report 22.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 5,581 crore compared with Rs 4,546 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) is seen climbing 21.2 per cent YoY to Rs 11,883 crore from Rs 9,807 crore YoY. Pre-provision operating profit is seen at Rs 9,745 crore, up 22.3 per cent YoY. NIM is seen steady.

JM Financial sees Q4 net profit for Bajaj Finance growing 25.4 per cent YoY to Rs 5,701 crore on 21.3 per cent YoY rise in NII at Rs 11,896 crore.

"We bake in QoQ flat spreads of 8.6 per cent as increase in yields is offset by marginally higher cost of borrowings. Fee income will likely grow strong at 24 per cent YoY. We expect cost-to-average AUM ratio to remain moderate at 3.74 per cent (down 14 bps YoY, down 12 bps qoq). We pen down credit costs of 1.93 per cent for 4QFY26E (1.98-3.06 per cent in the previous four quarters)," Kotak Institutional Equities said. This brokerage sees NIM at 9.5 per cent, down 7 basis points.

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Despite the recent rally, the Bajaj Finance stock is still down 4.63 per cent for 2026 so far.

Bajaj Finance delivered asset under management (AUM) growth of 22 per cent in Q4. MOFSL said margin is likely to decline 5 basis points QoQ to 9.5 per cent. It said credit costs for Bajaj Finance, as percentage of AUM, may decline to 1.9 per cent. This brokerage, which believes commentaries on NIM trajectory and credit costs are the key monitorables, sees Q4 net profit at Rs 5,633 crore, up 23.9 per cent. NII is seen at Rs 11,832, up 20.7 per cent YoY.

Bajaj Finance dividend 2026, fundraising

Along with its standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, the company board will consider recommending dividend, if any, for the financial year. Th NBFC board will also consider the raising of funds by debt instruments including non-convertible debentures as a part of the proposed increase in the overall borrowing limit, pursuant to Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of the shareholders.