Amid growing calls for exit, Yunus holds emergency meeting to affirm leadership; warns of ‘foreign conspiracies’

In a country gripped by political uncertainty, Muhammad Yunus has put resignation rumors to rest — at least for now. On Saturday, Bangladesh’s interim government chief called an unscheduled meeting of his advisory council just hours after the National Economic Council session. The urgent agenda: reaffirm the government’s commitment to holding elections, pushing reforms, and ensuring justice, amid growing rifts with political parties and the military.

Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on May 24 called an unscheduled meeting of the advisory council, where they discussed the key responsibilities of his administration amid growing differences with political parties and the Army.

This came after Yunus reportedly offered to resign after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) staged protests calling for his removal, while tensions between his interim government and the military have risen. Bangladesh’s Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman urged on Wednesday that elections be held by December.

The meeting included detailed discussions on the three core responsibilities assigned to the interim government — elections, reform and justice — according to an official statement by the Advisory Council. It warned that if any activity disrupts the government’s independence, the judicial process and free and fair elections, it will move forward with decisions made in consultation with the people.

The council said greater unity is essential to maintain stability in the country and advance the key responsibilities and promised to listen to the views of political parties and clarifying its own position.

“Despite facing numerous obstacles, the interim government continues to carry out its assigned duties, setting aside narrow group interests. However, if the responsibilities placed on the government are rendered impossible due to incitement by defeated forces or as part of foreign conspiracies, the government will present all reasons before the public and take necessary decisions accordingly," it warned.

Bangladesh is abuzz with intense speculation regarding the possible resignation of Yunus. Sources in Dhaka have informed News18 that Yunus has expressed his displeasure with continuing in the government.

Nahid Islam, Convenor of the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), met Yunus on May 22 evening at his official residence, where the chief advisor reportedly said he was mulling resignation as he felt “the situation is such that he cannot work".

Islam told BBC Bangla that he had requested Yunus not to take a decision as big as resignation. Advisers of Yunus’ cabinet have also persuaded him to not relinquish the post.