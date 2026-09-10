As oil hits $100, Trump links end of Iran war to midterms as advisers warn of prolonged conflict 

Middle East clashes intensify, driving global oil surge

Global oil prices surged to $100 a barrel on September 10 for the first time since July, triggered by a sharp escalation in Middle East fighting. The US military reported striking five oil tankers tied to Iran, prompting Tehran to claim "heavy damage" on two US Navy destroyers and eight tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The retaliation followed Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities a day earlier, effectively ending a 60-day ceasefire and raising fears of higher US interest rates.

The compounding economic fallout — from gas to groceries — has fueled a steep decline in Trump’s approval ratings and drawn mounting pressure from Republicans to wrap up the seven-month conflict, which Trump originally claimed would last only a few weeks.

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"Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward," Trump said, accusing Tehran of trying to influence the vote: "They are desperate to try and affect the election, so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon."

Tehran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons. Trump added that while diplomatic talks remain possible, "it's not something we're looking at."

White House advisers warn conflict could linger until 2029

Despite Trump’s public claims that Iran will collapse right after the midterms, his inner circle is painting a far more protracted picture behind closed doors.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, officials warned that the conflict could potentially drag on through the remainder of Trump's presidency, lasting until Inauguration Day in January 2029.

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Top White House advisers, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have privately warned the president in Oval Office and Situation Room discussions that Tehran could resist US pressure much longer than anticipated.