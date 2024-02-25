'Backward, intolerant': France deports Tunisian Muslim cleric over remark on flag

France has expelled a Tunisian Muslim cleric, Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi, for his "unacceptable" comments on the French flag. In a statement, the French Interior Ministry called Mahjoubi a 'radical Imam'.

"The radical Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi has just been expelled from the national territory, less than 12 hours after his arrest. We will not let people get away with anything," said French Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin on Thursday.

Mahjoubi recently shared a social media post wherein he referred to the French tricolour flag as "satanic", according to the news agency Reuters.

The Muslim cleric, however, defended his statements, claiming they were misconstrued and asserting that he never intended to disrespect the French flag. His lawyer announced plans to appeal the expulsion procedure, arguing against the decision.

According to Reuters, the French media revealed parts of the expulsion order, which accused Mahjoubi of promoting a "literal, backward, intolerant, and violent conception of Islam."

This ideology, according to the order, could potentially incite behaviours contrary to the Republic's values, including discrimination against women, withdrawal into identity, tensions with the Jewish community, and encouragement of jihadist radicalisation.

The Muslim cleric was placed on a flight to Tunis on Thursday evening, reported Reuters.