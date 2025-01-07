Bangladesh govt revokes passport of former PM Sheikh Hasina; check details

The passports of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 96 individuals have been revoked by the interim government of Bangladesh. These actions were taken based on allegations of involvement in deaths during the July uprising and incidents of enforced disappearances, local Bangladeshi media reported on Tuesday evening.

Among the revoked passports, 22 were linked to enforced disappearances, while 75, including Hasina's, were connected to the violence during the July uprising, which reportedly caused numerous fatalities. Additionally, an arrest warrant has been issued by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against Hasina and 11 others for enforced disappearances.

The tribunal has issued a deadline of February 12 for the apprehension and presentation of all accused parties, including Hasina.

The chairman of the ICT, Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumder, has issued a warrant stressing the importance of a thorough investigation. The Inspector General of Police has been assigned the responsibility of ensuring that the accused individuals are apprehended and brought before the tribunal.

Hasina, who left for India after her Awami League-led government crumbled amidst historic anti-government demonstrations in August 2024, now faces her second arrest warrant. The allegations of crimes against humanity and genocide during the mass uprising in July and August have heightened the legal investigation against her.

In December, the Bangladesh government formally requested the extradition of Hasina from India. New Delhi has acknowledged the request but has chosen not to comment on it. The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued an arrest warrant for Hasina on October 17, accusing her of genocide and crimes against humanity in connection with the violent protests in July and August.

Since the fall of the Awami League government, over 60 complaints have been filed at the ICT, implicating Hasina, her party members, allies, and senior law enforcement officials in enforced disappearances, deaths, genocide, and other criminal activities. A commission established by interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's government has submitted a preliminary report alleging the involvement of Hasina, her officials, and neighboring India in enforced disappearances.