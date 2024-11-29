‘Interim govt in Bangladesh must protect all minorities’: India concerned over ‘targeted attacks’ against Hindus

India expressed concern over the escalating extremist rhetoric and rising incidents of violence in Bangladesh and urging the country’s interim government to fulfil its responsibility in protecting all minority groups.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on November 29 reiterated India’s consistent stance on the issue, while highlighting the increasing threats and “targeted attacks” against Hindus and other minorities.

“Our position is clear — the interim government must uphold its responsibility to protect all minorities,” Jaiswal said in response to a question during his weekly media briefing.

He emphasised concern over the growing extremism and violent incidents, stressing that these developments could not be dismissed as mere media exaggeration. “We once again urge Bangladesh to take all necessary steps to protect its minorities,” he added.

Regarding the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi authorities, Jaiswal noted that legal proceedings are underway in the case. “We expect that these legal processes will be handled justly, fairly, and transparently, ensuring respect for the legal rights of all involved,” he said.

The arrest of Das, a former member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), followed a sedition charge filed in late October.

Authorities in Bangladesh have also ordered the freezing of the bank accounts of 17 individuals connected to ISKCON, including Das, for a period of 30 days. This decision came after a court rejected a petition to ban the organization following a violent clash between Hindu community supporters and security personnel, which resulted in the killing of a lawyer.

According to media reports, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed banks to freeze all transactions linked to the affected accounts. The financial unit also demanded updated transaction statements for businesses owned by these individuals.

On October 30, a sedition case was filed against 19 people, including Das, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag during a Hindu rally in Chattogram. Das, who was also a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on November 27 at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and denied bail. This sparked protests from his supporters.

India voiced its concern over the arrest and the denial of bail, urging Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities. In response to the arrest, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also called for Das’s release and condemned the violence that led to the lawyer’s death.

ISKCON Bangladesh has denied any involvement in the lawyer’s killing, calling the allegations baseless and part of a malicious campaign. A spokesman for the Bangladesh attorney general's office stated that while the High Court declined to ban ISKCON activities, it expected the government to maintain law and order and protect the lives and property of the people.

Hindus, who constituted around 22% of Bangladesh’s population during the 1971 Liberation War, now make up about 8%. Reports of violence and discrimination against the Hindu community continue, as extremist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and other similar factions gain prominence.