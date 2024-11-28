Bangladesh High Court refuses to order ban on ISKCON

In a significant relief for the Hindu community, the Bangladesh High Court on Thursday declined to issue a suo motu order banning the activities of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) in the country. The bench asked the government to ensure the protection of lives, property, and law and order across Bangladesh.

The development comes a day after Supreme Court lawyer Md Monir Uddin on Wednesday submitted reports from various newspapers to the High Court, urging it to issue an order directing the government to ban ISKCON’s operations. He also sought the imposition of Section 144 in Chattogram, Rangpur, and Dinajpur, citing concerns over recent activities linked to the group.

In response, the court instructed the Attorney General to provide details of the steps taken by the government concerning ISKCON’s activities. It further directed the government to submit its position on ISKCON and provide an update on the country’s law and order situation by Thursday morning.

The Attorney General of Bangladesh, Md Asaduzzaman, referred to ISKCON as a "religious fundamentalist organisation" during the court proceedings. Addressing queries about the group's establishment in the country, he clarified, "It is not a political party. It is a religious fundamentalist organisation. The government is already scrutinising them."

The scrutiny of ISKCON comes amid heightened tensions following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. Protests erupted across Bangladesh, with several ISKCON temples and other Hindu places of worship reportedly attacked by Islamic groups.

The situation escalated further with the death of Assistant Public Prosecutor Saiful Islam during clashes between security personnel and ISKCON followers after bail was denied to the Hindu monk. These events prompted a lawyer to file a petition on Wednesday seeking an outright ban on ISKCON's operations in Bangladesh.

While refusing to impose an immediate ban, the HC urged the government to take proactive measures to prevent any deterioration of the law and order situation. It reiterated the need for vigilance in protecting the safety and rights of all communities in the country.