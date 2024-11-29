Iskcon affirms support for arrested Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das amid row with Bangladesh

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) has firmly rejected claims that it has distanced itself from Chinmoy Krishna Das, the Hindu monk recently arrested by the Bangladeshi government. In a statement, Iskcon reiterated its commitment to supporting Das and called for the protection of Hindu rights in Bangladesh.

“Iskcon has not, and does not, distance itself from supporting Chinmoy Krishna Das's rights and freedom for peacefully advocating for the protection of Hindus and their places of worship,” the organization stated.

This declaration of solidarity follows reports in Bangladeshi media suggesting that Iskcon had denied involvement in Das's activities. Das was arrested on November 25 on sedition charges by the government led by Muhammad Younus. Notably, he had been expelled from Iskcon in October.

Iskon for Hindu's in Bnagladesh

Iskcon emphasised its support for the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, stating, “We also support, along with all other sanatani groups, the protection and safety of Hindus, and the re-establishment of an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence with minorities in Bangladesh."

The organisation clarified that its recent press statements and interviews simply reiterated that Das does not officially represent Iskcon in Bangladesh.

In a show of support, an official Twitter account for Iskcon posted, “Iskcon, Inc. stands with Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees.”

Statement by Iskon Bangladesh

In a separate statement, Iskcon Bangladesh denied allegations linking the organisation to violent protests following Das’s arrest, which resulted in the death of a lawyer. General Secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari called the claims “false, fabricated, and malicious,” asserting that they are part of a campaign aimed at discrediting Iskcon Bangladesh and inciting societal unrest.

Das's arrest stemmed from allegations of disrespecting the national flag during a rally in Chittagong, which protested the alleged persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. He has been denied bail and remains in custody.

Amid these tensions, calls for banning Iskcon have emerged, with the Bangladeshi government labelling the group as a fundamentalist organisation. However, a High Court in Bangladesh ruled on Thursday that the current circumstances do not justify such a ban.

(With inputs from Indrajit Kundu)