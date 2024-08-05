Bangladesh Protests: Anti-Hindu protests grow as ISKCON Center in Meherpur burned, devotees safe, confirms ISKCON India leader

In the wake of escalating unrest in Bangladesh, an ISKCON center in Meherpur, located in the Khulna division, has been set ablaze. This incident has destroyed the temple, including the sacred deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Devi. Three devotees residing at the center managed to escape unhurt.

Yudhistir Govinda Das, Country Director of Communications & National Spokesperson for ISKCON India took to X to confirm this incident. He wrote, "As per the info I have received, one of our ISKCON centers (rented) in Meherpur (Khulna division) was burnt including with the deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Devi. 3 devotees who lived in the center somehow managed to escape & survived."

Bangladesh Update



As per the info I have received, one of our ISKCON center (rented) in Meherpur (Khulna division) was burnt including with the deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra Devi.



3 devotees who lived in the center some how managed to escape & survived. — Yudhistir Govinda Das (@yudhistirGD) August 5, 2024

The attack on the ISKCON center is part of a broader pattern of violence and unrest that has gripped Bangladesh in recent weeks. The political crisis has seen widespread clashes between protesters and supporters of the ruling Awami League, leading to nearly 300 casualties and prompting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and seek refuge in India.

ISKCON, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, has a significant presence in Bangladesh, with many temples and centers across the country.

On Sunday, Hindu houses and temples, including ISKCON and Kali temples, were specifically targeted in violent attacks. Nearly 100 people were killed, including Kajal Roy, a Hindu councillor from Rangpur.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived near Delhi at 5:36 pm on Monday. She had resigned and left Bangladesh along with her sister due to massive and deadly anti-government protests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently leading a cabinet meeting to address the Bangladesh crisis. Meanwhile, Hasina is staying at a secure location at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, where her flight touched down.

The Indian government has issued a high alert for all units along the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border, with acting BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary and other senior officials arriving in Kolkata to assess the security situation.