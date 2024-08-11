Bangladesh violence: Massive Hindu rallies in Dhaka, Chittagong seek protection from attacks on homes, temples

Massive rallies of Hindus were seen on the streets in Bangladesh on August 10 demanding protection amid widespread vandalism and attacks on Hindu temples, homes and businesses.

Multiple attacks were carried out on the community after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled to India.

Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka and Chittagong, the second-largest city in the country, witnessed lakhs of people attending the massive rallies.

The rallies raised demand of special tribunals to expedite trials of those who persecute the minorities, allocation of 10 percent parliamentary seats for the minorities and enactment of a minority protection law among others. The demonstrators blocked traffic for over three hours at Shahbagh in the central part of Dhaka.

On August 10, they put out an eight-point charter of demands, which includes establishing special tribunals to expedite trials for those who have persecuted minorities, compensation of victims and immediate enactment of a minority protection law.

Thousands of Muslim protestors, including students, also joined them expressing solidarity for the cause of minorities. In Chittagong, a huge gathering was held at the historic Cheragi Pahar Square. Similar demonstrations were also held in the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to a Reuters report, Hindus, who represent about 8 percent of Bangladesh’s 170 million people, are supporters of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party rather than the opposition bloc, which includes a hardline Islamist party.

After the fallout of the Sheikh Hasina government, at least two Hindu organisations in Bangladesh and members of the community faced over 200 attacks across 52 districts.

Several Hindu temples have also been vandalised and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with Hasina’s Awami League party have so far been killed in the violence. Many have also been trying to enter India to escape the violence.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus condemned the “heinous” attacks on the minority communities in the violence-hit nation.

Yunus, a Nobel laureate, also urged the students, who are at the forefront of the protests, to protect all Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm.

“Are they not the people of this country? You have been able to save the country; can't you save some families?... You must say - no one can harm them. They are my brothers; we fought together, and we will stay together,” the 84-year-old asserted, underscoring the need for national unity.