China’s next move? Beijing’s hidden convoys and sea monster trials signal bold military push

Mysterious, heavily shrouded vehicles were recently spotted rolling through Beijing under tight security, just as reports emerged of China successfully testing a massive, sea-skimming ekranoplan in the South China Sea. Both developments heighten anticipation ahead of China’s September 3 military parade, commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II, and point to bold strides in Chinese military innovation.

China is trialing a new hybrid-powered variant of its 99A main battle tank as it modernises its forces. The People’s Liberation Army aims to challenge Western militaries, especially the United States, with cutting-edge weapons. The tank under development is expected to be far quieter than earlier models and capable of firing not only conventional shells but also energy weapons or lasers.

Late-night footage from central Beijing captured at least four large, box-shaped vehicles moving in convoy under deep blue covers, escorted by support trucks. The clip, which first surfaced on Chinese social media before being swiftly removed, shows vehicles whose bulk and movement hint at heavy armored systems — possibly new-generation tanks or advanced military hardware.

The coverings mask every feature, with rubber skirts hiding whether the vehicles ride on wheels or tracks. Markings reading “Road Inspection Vehicle” are widely seen as a ruse to disguise their true identity.

The footage, believed to have originated on the platform Xiaohongshu, is thought to be recent and filmed near Tiananmen Square — fuelling speculation that these vehicles could debut in the upcoming parade.

Past parades have showcased previously unseen weapons, including stealthy unmanned combat drones, rocket-powered reconnaissance aircraft, and heavy bombers. This year’s event could offer more surprises.

Adding to the intrigue, Chinese state media and defense outlets confirm that the navy recently tested a giant ekranoplan — nicknamed the Bohai sea monster — an experimental, sea-skimming craft modeled on the Soviet Union’s “Caspian Sea Monster.”

Flying just above the water’s surface, the c is designed for high-speed troop transport, rapid amphibious assaults and anti-ship missions. It can skim over waves at speeds up to 300 mph, posing a potent threat in the contested South China Sea, where China continues expanding its military footprint.

The timing of these tests, so close to the September 3 parade, suggests China may be preparing to unveil not just new land-based systems but also its growing ambitions for hybrid and unconventional warfare at sea. The ekranoplan’s emergence signals China’s readiness to revive and upgrade Soviet-era concepts for a modern vision of regional power projection.