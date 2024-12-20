Dinga Dinga Virus Outbreak: Mysterious illness affecting women and girls in Uganda

A mysterious illness, locally known as "Dinga Dinga," has caused widespread concern in Uganda, particularly in the Bundibugyo district, where over 300 people have been affected.

The disease, which primarily targets women and girls, presents symptoms including high fever and severe body tremors that significantly impair movement, according to IANS reports.

Dr. Kiyita Christopher, the district health officer, stated that community health teams are treating the illness with antibiotics, and no deaths have been reported thus far.

“There is no scientific evidence that herbal medicine can treat this disease. We are using specific treatments, and patients usually recover within a week. I urge locals to seek treatment from health facilities within the district,” he told NDTV.

Media reports indicate that no cases of the illness have been detected outside Bundibugyo district. Samples have been sent to the Health Ministry for testing, but an official statement is still awaited.

Some experts are drawing parallels between this outbreak and the “Dancing Plague” of 1518 in Strasbourg, France, during which people reportedly danced uncontrollably for days, often succumbing to exhaustion-related deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that around 400 people have been affected, with 394 confirmed cases and 30 fatalities recorded in the Panzi health zone.

The symptoms commonly observed in affected individuals include:

Fever

Headache

Cough

Runny nose

Body aches

Authorities are actively investigating whether respiratory pathogens like influenza, COVID-19, malaria, or measles might be responsible for the illness. However, the condition remains unidentified as laboratory results are still pending.