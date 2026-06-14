Donald Trump’s 80th birthday spectacle: UFC cage fights, $60 million arena and political drama

US President Donald Trump turned 80 on Sunday and was set to mark the occasion with a UFC event on the White House South Lawn. The event, held under the Freedom 250 banner, was planned to coincide with both his birthday and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The seven-fight card, featuring only male fighters and headlined by two title bouts, was scheduled to begin at 8 pm Eastern on Paramount+.

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The event came as the White House opened its grounds for cage fighting against the backdrop of the three-month-old war with Iran, which has been widely unpopular in the US and has unsettled global oil markets. Inflation has also risen to its highest level since April 2023. According to a court filing by the National Park Service, which oversees the South Lawn, more than $60 million and tens of thousands of hours of labour were spent on building the arena.

The event was the latest chapter in Trump’s long association with UFC CEO Dana White, a relationship stretching back 25 years that has brought personal, political and financial gains to both men. White’s first card as UFC president was held in 2001 at Trump Taj Mahal. Trump has attended four UFC cards as sitting president, walking to the cage to rock music and chants from supporters, much like the fighters themselves.

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White has also introduced Trump at two Republican National Conventions. In April, he attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which was cut short by a shooting. The fight card itself was described by fans online as underwhelming. In the main bouts, Brazil’s Alex Pereira was due to face France’s Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title, while Spanish-Georgian lightweight champion Ilia Topuria was set to fight interim champion Justin Gaethje, one of only two Americans who currently hold even a share of the UFC’s 11 championship belts.

The other five fights on the main card included former title challengers Michael Chandler and Derrick Lewis, along with former 135-pound champion Sean O’Malley. White said the show would go on rain or shine, even as strong thunderstorms and heavy lightning disrupted a promotional event at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday, and the forecast for Sunday evening remained unfavourable.

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With seven fights planned on the South Lawn, a costly arena built for the occasion and the long Trump-White association at the centre of it, the event brought together sport, politics and spectacle as the White House prepared to host a UFC card on the President’s 80th birthday.