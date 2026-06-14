No more captchas, crashes and tatkal booking chaos? IRCTC's new website arrives on July 15

Booking train tickets on IRCTC may soon become less frustrating for millions of passengers. The Centre has announced that a revamped IRCTC website will be rolled out by July 15, following complaints about glitches, captcha problems and slow performance on the current platform.

The announcement was made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during an interaction with students at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur. During the session, a student raised concerns about difficulties faced while booking train tickets online, particularly during peak demand periods.

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Responding to the concern, Vaishnaw called a railway official and asked whether a new platform could be launched within 30 days. He later informed students that the upgraded website would go live by July 15.

Videos of the interaction quickly circulated on social media, drawing attention to the government's plans to modernise one of the country's most heavily used digital platforms.

Why a new IRCTC website is being introduced

The move comes amid long-standing complaints from passengers over captcha verification issues, website crashes, OTP delays and booking failures, especially during Tatkal ticket bookings.

Railway authorities hope the new platform will address these challenges and improve the overall user experience.

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What will change for passengers

According to reports, the revamped website is expected to include several upgrades aimed at making ticket booking quicker and smoother.

Key features are expected to include:

Faster ticket booking process

Better handling of high traffic volumes

Improved Tatkal booking status updates

Seat selection feature

Smoother user interface and navigation

The upgrades are designed to reduce delays, crashes and other technical issues that users frequently encounter during peak booking windows.

Why the upgrade matters

Online reservations now account for the overwhelming majority of railway ticket bookings in India. Railway officials have said that around 88 per cent of train tickets are booked digitally rather than through reservation counters.

With digital bookings continuing to rise, improving the speed and reliability of the platform has become a priority for Indian Railways.

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Passengers have repeatedly reported difficulties during high-demand booking periods, particularly while securing Tatkal tickets. The new website is expected to tackle many of these concerns.

Other announcements in Jaipur

During his visit to Jaipur, Vaishnaw also announced the establishment of an Advanced Quantum Computing and Quantum Communications Lab at MNIT Jaipur. The facility will focus on areas including Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), quantum computing simulation and quantum sensing technologies.

The minister further announced that MNIT students will receive access to Lam Research's Semiverse platform, a digital twin-based semiconductor training ecosystem.

What happens next?

With the July 15 deadline now set, passengers will be watching closely to see whether the revamped IRCTC website delivers on its promises.

If the planned improvements work as intended, the upgrade could significantly ease the ticket-booking process for millions of railway users across the country.

(With inputs from ANI)