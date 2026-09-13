Donald Trump’s childhood home in Queens sells for $2 million after years of disrepair and a major renovation

The identity of the new owner has not been disclosed. The buyer plans to live in the house “long-term” and wanted to remain anonymous, said Gerald Magny, an agent with RE/MAX Edge representing the buyer.

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Magny said he did not believe politics played a role in the sale.

“They loved the work that was put into the home,” Magny said. “I don’t think the lore of it being President Trump’s former childhood home helped necessarily.”

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Trump’s childhood home

Trump lived in the house until he was 4 years old. His father, Fred Trump, built the property in 1940. Donald Trump, the fourth of his five children, was born in 1946.

The Trump family left the house in 1950 after Fred Trump built a 23-room, colonnaded brick mansion directly behind the family’s old backyard. Trump spent the rest of his childhood there.

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Jamaica Estates has long been a wealthy enclave within Queens. The neighbourhood was more secluded and predominantly white when Trump was growing up there.

“Different parts of Queens were rough; this was an oasis,” Trump said in a 2015 interview.

The house continued to attract visitors even decades after the Trump family had moved out.

From Airbnb to disrepair

Developer Michael Davis bought the house in 2016 after Trump’s election. He later rented it out on Airbnb for $725 per night, with the property heavily marketed around its connection to Trump.

The house featured Trump memorabilia, including a life-size cardboard cutout of the president, framed magazine covers and paperback copies of “The Art of the Deal”.

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Plaques inside the property described the “likely childhood bedroom of President Donald J. Trump” and the room where “President Donald J. Trump was likely conceived.”

The house was sold in 2017 for $2.14 million to a limited-liability corporation called Trump Birth House. The sale was managed by a law firm specialising in foreign Chinese buyers.

Several attempts to sell the property through auction in 2019 were unsuccessful. The house eventually fell into disrepair and remained vacant for years.

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House gets a new look

Tommy Lin, a real estate developer, bought the property in March 2025 for $835,000 after it had sat vacant for years.

Lin carried out a full gut renovation, adding a chef’s kitchen and herringbone floors. The property was put back on the market in November, with Lin seeking $2.3 million.

It eventually sold for $1.93 million.

The listings continued to highlight the property's connection to Trump, describing it as a “true legacy property” and a “rare and extraordinary opportunity” to own the president’s childhood home.

However, Magny said the property no longer had any reference to Trump’s time there.

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The president’s association with the home “might have garnered some attention,” Magny said. “But for this particular buyer, it didn’t seal the deal.”