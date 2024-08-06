Elon Musk warns of 'Inevitable Civil War' in UK as immigrant-fueled riots erupts under new left-wing Prime Minister

Downing Street has sharply criticized Elon Musk after the Tesla CEO suggested that "civil war is inevitable" in the United Kingdom. Musk, who owns the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), made these remarks in response to a video showing protesters launching fireworks at police officers. The footage, depicting violent clashes between rioters and law enforcement, was posted by political commentator Ashley St Clair, who attributed the unrest to "the effects of mass migration and open borders."

Musk's comment, "civil war is inevitable," was in response to another post showing chaotic scenes of fireworks being thrown during disturbances in Liverpool.

Muslim immigrant streaming from Birmingham, UK confesses: “We are taking over the UK.”



R.I.P. UK pic.twitter.com/FdAQTUrZlM — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 5, 2024

Musk has come under fire for reinstating the accounts of political figures, including Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), in November of the previous year, shortly after rebranding Twitter as X. On Sunday, August 4, Musk interacted with a post shared by Yaxley-Lennon's account, further fueling controversy.

Bristol, UK! Elon Musk warned that Europe is facing a civil war. Could he be right? 👀pic.twitter.com/IdCFmvWJ5y — WORLD AT WAR (@World_At_War_6) November 13, 2023

In another intervention, Musk criticized Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's decision to announce emergency security measures for mosques but not for churches or synagogues. In response to a post by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on August 4, in which Starmer stated, “we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or on Muslim communities,” Musk questioned: “Shouldn’t you be concerned about attacks on all communities?”

Elon Musk says a "civil war is inevitable" in the United Kingdom amid mass migration.#ElonMusk #CivilWar #UK pic.twitter.com/WIi3z7dC5T — Baby Doge X (@bsoumitra007) August 4, 2024

When questioned about Musk's comments, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the statement. "There’s no justification for comments like that," the spokesperson said. "What we’ve seen in this country is organized thuggery, which has no place on our streets or online. As the Home Secretary said, we’re dealing with a minority of thugs (British people) who do not represent Britain. In response, we’ve witnessed the best of our communities coming together to clean up the mess and disruption caused by those who do not speak for our country."

This exchange follows a period of unrest in which a mosque in Southport was targeted, despite there being no connection between the suspect accused of killing three young girls at a dance class and Islam. The incident has heightened tensions and raised questions about public safety measures for various communities.