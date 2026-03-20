Energy crisis: Israel’s oil refinery in Haifa, Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery attacked by Iran

An Iranian missile attack struck Israel's oil refinery in Haifa, the northern port city, while Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery was attacked again by Iranian drones. This comes after Iran's South Pars natural gas field, the world's largest gas field, was attacked by Israel on Wednesday, while the US claimed no role. As a fallout of the US-Israel’s strike on Iran, the region’s energy infrastructures have come under attack,.

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The attack on refineries in Haifa caused no significant damage, according to Israel's Energy Ministry. The ministry confirmed that power was briefly disrupted but most affected areas had electricity restored quickly.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen described the damage to the northern power grid as localised and minor. He added that the missile barrage caused no major harm to Israeli infrastructure sites in the north.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for targeting refineries in Haifa and Ashdod, as well as several security and military support centres. The group stated that the targets were hit by pinpoint missiles, though no confirmation was available regarding damage to the Ashdod refinery.

Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection reported that debris from an intercepted missile fell in Haifa and was being treated as a hazardous materials incident. Meanwhile, Israel Electric Corporation said shrapnel hit a power line in Haifa, causing a short outage with power restored within 45 minutes.

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Fire and Rescue Services in Israel noted that debris fell in two locations at the Oil Refineries, sparking a fire that disrupted supply sources. There were no casualties reported. Authorities confirmed full control over the incident and stated that air quality tests showed no abnormal readings, posing no danger to the public.

Last June, the Haifa Oil Refineries were also hit by an Iranian missile attack, which resulted in three fatalities and halted refinery operations temporarily.

Separately, Iran’s drone attack on Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery caused fires in several units. The refinery had been previously hit on Thursday, and firefighters were working to control the blazes. No injuries were reported from these attacks.

The attack in Kuwait coincided with the Eid al-Fitr celebrations marking the end of Ramadan. The recent assaults come amid escalating tensions, following Israel’s bombing of Iran’s South Pars offshore gas field in the Persian Gulf earlier this week.