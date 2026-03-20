'Iran can no longer enrich uranium or make ballistic missiles': Netanyahu claims strikes have crippled capabilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s ability to develop nuclear material and advanced weapons has been significantly damaged after nearly three weeks of coordinated military action, describing the ongoing campaign as a decisive phase in the conflict.

Speaking to foreign media on Thursday, Netanyahu said sustained US-Israeli strikes have weakened Iran’s military infrastructure and disrupted its core capabilities.

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“Iran can no longer enrich uranium or make ballistic missiles,” Netanyahu said, adding, “We are winning, and Iran is being decimated.”

He said the focus of the current operations is on dismantling Iran’s production chain for weapons.

“What we’re destroying now are the factories that produce the components to make these missiles and to make the nuclear weapons that they’re trying to produce,” Netanyahu said.

He added that Iran’s missile and drone capabilities are being “massively degraded” and would be destroyed.

Netanyahu did not present evidence to support his claim that Iran has lost its enrichment capability.

Pushback on US role in the conflict

Netanyahu also rejected suggestions that Israel had drawn the United States into the war, saying decisions in Washington are taken independently.

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“Does anyone really think that someone can tell President (Donald) Trump what to do? Come on,” Netanyahu said, adding that Trump “always makes his decisions on what he thinks is good for America.”

He described coordination between the two countries as close and ongoing.

“In this case, those interests are absolutely clear. And so is the clarity of our achievements. Together in close coordination with President Trump, close coordination between America and Israel, our militaries, our intelligence services, we’re achieving goals in lightning speed,” he said.

‘I’m alive’: Netanyahu dismisses rumours, backs US alliance

Opening his remarks with a reference to speculation about his health, Netanyahu said, “First of all, I just want to say, I’m alive.”

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He went on to describe the US-Israel partnership as central to the campaign.

“We are protecting the entire Middle East – and I venture to say, the entire world,” he said.

Netanyahu also said he and US President Donald Trump are aligned on the approach toward Iran, adding that the world owes a “debt of deep indebtedness” to Trump.

sIsrael pauses gas field strikes after US request

Netanyahu said Israel has paused further attacks on Iran’s major gas fields following a request from Trump, while maintaining that earlier operations had already hit key infrastructure.

Asked about the strike on the South Pars gas field, Netanyahu said Israel acted independently.

“Fact number one, Israel acted alone against the South Pars gas compound. Fact number two, President Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks, and we’re holding off,” he said.

He also pointed to signs of internal pressure within Iran’s leadership, suggesting the system is under strain.

“I wish I could divulge all of them,” Netanyahu said, adding that while Israel is trying to create conditions for the regime’s collapse, “it may survive, it may not.”