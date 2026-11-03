Florida jet crash victims: Texas tech entrepreneur, his wife, 2 young children and 2 pilots among 9 killed

Texas tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp and their children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were killed, according to a joint statement from some of the families.

Their family described them as "devoted parents" and said their children were "the light of their lives".

"Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever. Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives," the statement reads.

Robinson described himself on LinkedIn as the founder and CEO of RB2B and Retention.com, and the CEO of Moltsets. He previously worked at Lehman Brothers and Barclays.

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Fellow tech entrepreneur Jesse Ouellette said Robinson had helped him while he was building his company. "He became a friend and someone I saw eye to eye with on how to build software companies," Ouellette wrote. He added, "He could disagree with you about almost anything, and somehow you'd walk away liking him even more."

Helen Sharp was an artist, according to media reports. Her father, Dudley Sharp, told The Palm Beach Post, "We had a daughter, her husband and two grandchildren on the plane."

Rachel Reed, Charmi Fehr and Anita Maria Cetina

Rachel Reed, Charmi Fehr and Anita Maria Cetina were also on the jet. Reed and Fehr were described as "full of joy and adventure" in the family statement.

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The statement said Cetina "cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family". It added: "She showed us a legacy of unconditional love and devotion."

Jeff Gregory and Nathalia Filgueiras

Jeff Gregory, 55, was identified as the pilot by East Coast Jets, where he worked "briefly" in 2016 and 2017.

Nathalia Filgueiras, 20, was identified by US media as the copilot. She earned her pilot's licence at 17.

Her mother, Camila Corteleti, told The New York Times, "She loved the freedom. It was completely different seeing the world from the top."

In a 2023 interview, Filgueiras said, "I like being different than everyone," adding, "Some people think that it's weird that I can fly planes, but I can't drive a car, I mean I can but, a lot of people think it's funny."