Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 6 months in prison by ICT

Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to six months in prison on Wednesday in a contempt of court case by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), according to a local media report.

The verdict was delivered by a three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. In the same verdict, the tribunal sentenced Shakil Akand Bulbul of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha to two months in prison.

This is the first time the ousted Awami League leader has been sentenced in any case since she left office and fled the country 11 months ago.