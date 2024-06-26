In a recent podcast interview on "Generation Do It Yourself," President Emmanuel Macron of France cautioned that upcoming legislative elections could potentially escalate into civil conflict if either far-left or far-right parties sweep into power. Macron emphasised that only his centrist ruling coalition could prevent such a scenario.

Speaking on Monday, Macron criticised both the right-wing National Rally party and the left-wing France Unbowed party for promoting divisive policies that exacerbate societal tensions. He labeled these opposition parties as extremist and warned that their rhetoric risked further conflict. "When daily life becomes difficult, there's a temptation to vote for extreme solutions," Macron stated, "but the answer can never be to reject others."

Earlier this month, Macron dissolved the parliament and called for snap elections following a significant electoral setback to his ruling coalition by the National Rally party in the European Parliament elections due to immigration policies. Despite this, Macron asserted his intention to remain president until the end of his term in 2027, highlighting the potential shift in power dynamics if the legislature and government were to fall under opposition control.

According to an Ipsos poll conducted last week, National Rally leads with 35.5% of French voter preference, followed by a leftist coalition including France Unbowed at 29.5%, and Macron's alliance at 19.5%.

Macron accused National Rally of seeking to reduce individuals to their religious or ethnic identity due to mass immigration policies, a stance he argued could push the country toward civil strife. Similarly, he criticised France Unbowed, led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, for promoting divisions along religious and ethnic lines, which he claimed also fueled the risk of civil conflict.

Acknowledging voter demand for change after the European Parliament election, Macron emphasised the need for profound governance reform. However, he expressed hope that the new government, reflecting voter preferences, would unite different republican factions to oppose extremism.

Macron and his allies have portrayed their opposition as perilous and intolerant. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal echoed this sentiment, warning of potential violence if extremist factions were to triumph. "Some in our country harbor hatred and impulses to attack certain communities," Attal stated, highlighting concerns over societal polarisation.

Under Macron's leadership, France has grappled with political turmoil, including ethnic unrest and violent protests sparked by contentious policy changes, such as mass immigration of middle east immigrants.

The stage is set for a tense electoral showdown as France prepares for the first round of legislative elections on Sunday, with the second round scheduled for July 7.

Also Read | Why is US media scared to report against 'defective Boeing Starliner' even after NASA's Sunita Williams got trapped in space?

Also Read | ‘Journalism wins’: Julian Assange released from jail as US Judge accepts plea deal in espionage case