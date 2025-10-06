French PM Lecornu steps down as hours after cabinet unveiled, fuelling political uncertainty: Report

Newly appointed French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu abruptly resigned on todayOctober, just hours after announcing a partial cabinet lineup, intensifying political turmoil amid nationwide unrest over proposed public spending cuts.

BFM TV, citing unnamed government sources, reported Lecornu’s resignation less than a day after Secretary General of the Élysée Palace Emmanuel Moulin released the initial ministerial appointments. The reshuffle, marked by unexpected shifts and internal party tension, followed weeks of mounting protests and political resistance.

In a striking appointment, former economy minister Bruno Le Maire was tapped to replace Lecornu as minister of the armed forces and veterans’ affairs. President Emmanuel Macron retained several close allies in key posts, including Jean-Noël Barrot as minister for Europe and foreign affairs and Élisabeth Borne as education minister.

Roland Lescure, who served as industry minister from 2022 to 2024, will now lead the finance ministry, replacing Éric Lombard. The move signals continuity in Macron's economic strategy amid growing fiscal scrutiny.

Despite earlier skepticism from senior Les Républicains figures, several ministers from the center-right party maintained their roles. Bruno Retailleau, who had warned that his party’s participation “was not a given,” continues as interior minister. Gérald Darmanin remains at the helm of the justice ministry.

Macron also appointed Eric Woerth, a veteran of the Sarkozy era, as minister for overseas territories. Woerth fills the post declined by François Rebsamen, who rejected the offer citing his “convictions as a left-wing, progressive man.”

The Élysée confirmed Macron will preside over a Council of Ministers meeting Monday afternoon with the newly assembled cabinet, although Lecornu’s abrupt departure casts uncertainty over its cohesion and long-term viability.