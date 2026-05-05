Fresh attack in Gulf: Is the US-Iran truce under threat?

US-Iran war: The US and Iran exchanged military actions around the Strait of Hormuz on Monday even as President Donald Trump had extended the ceasefire earlier while maintaining a naval blockade. The renewed fight came after Trump announced ‘Project Freedom’ to allow stranded tankers and ships to pass through the strait.

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The fresh attacks in the Gulf has now posed a crucial question: Is the US-Iran truce under threat?

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Several merchant ships reported explosions or fires. The US said it destroyed six small Iranian military boats, and an oil port in the United Arab Emirates was set on fire by Iranian missiles.

Trump told Congress the war was "terminated" and the deadline was irrelevant, a claim challenged by some lawmakers. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that shipping through the strait requires its permission. Shipping insurance costs have surged, while Iran called the US Navy's blockade of its sea trade an act of war.

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Initially, Trump's move appeared to backfire, with no increase in merchant shipping and a promised Iranian show of force. Tehran warned of further attacks on neighbours hosting US troops if tensions escalated. Major shipping companies said they would likely wait for a formal end to hostilities before crossing the strait.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Monday's events showed no military solution exists. He mentioned ongoing peace talks mediated by Pakistan and cautioned the US and UAE against being drawn into a "quagmire by ill-wishers”. He described ‘Project Freedom’ as ‘Project Deadlock’ on social media.

THE SEA UNDER CONTROL

Iranian authorities released a map showing an expanded sea area under their control, extending beyond the strait to include parts of the UAE coastline. South Korea reported that its merchant ship HMM Namu suffered an explosion and fire in the engine room in the strait, with no injuries. It was unclear if the fire was caused by an attack or an internal issue. The British maritime security agency UKMTO reported two ships hit off the UAE coast, and ADNOC said one of its empty oil tankers was struck by Iranian drones.

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Following drone and missile attacks in the UAE, including a fire at Fujairah oil port, the UAE called the Iranian attacks a serious escalation and reserved the right to respond. Fujairah is one of the few Middle East oil export routes not requiring passage through the strait. The UAE also shifted school students to remote learning for safety. Iran's state television said military officials confirmed attacks on the UAE in response to what it called "US military adventurism”.

Iran's unified command warned that commercial ships and oil tankers must coordinate with its armed forces. It stated that any foreign armed forces, especially the US Army, would be attacked if they approached the Strait of Hormuz.

