Germany bans major Muslim group for promoting Islamic revolution ideology, shuts down 4 mosques: Report

Germany’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday the ban of the Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH) and its affiliated organizations. The ministry stated that the IZH was pursuing radical Islamist objectives.

According to a report by Reuters, authorities conducted searches at 53 premises associated with the IZH across eight German states early Wednesday, following a court order. The ban also extends to the IZH's subgroups in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin.

As a result of the ban, four Shiite mosques will be closed and the confiscation of the IZH's assets.. The IZH, which includes one of Germany's oldest mosques known for its turquoise facade, was unavailable for comment, and its website was inaccessible on Wednesday morning.

The decision follows evidence obtained from a previous search of 55 properties in November, which contributed to the ban. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated that the IZH promotes an Islamist-extremist ideology opposed to human dignity, women's rights, an independent judiciary, and democratic governance.

The ministry also alleged that the IZH, as a direct representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, promotes the Islamic Revolution's ideology aggressively and aims to incite such a revolution in Germany.

The group, which operates a mosque in Hamburg, has been under surveillance by Germany's domestic intelligence agency for some time. Last fall, the IZH stated that it "condemns all forms of violence and extremism" and has consistently supported peace, tolerance, and interfaith dialogue.

Faeser clarified that the ban does not target the peaceful practice of the Shiite religion. The ministry accused the IZH of acting as a representative of Iran's Supreme Leader and attempting to instigate an Islamic revolution in Germany. Additionally, the IZH was found to support anti-Semitism and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, which is also banned.