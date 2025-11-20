Global South test: Why US is warning South Africa over G20 declaration

The United States has formally warned South Africa not to issue a joint statement at this weekend's G20 summit in Johannesburg - a gathering Washington is boycotting.

According to a diplomatic communication obtained by Bloomberg, the US told Pretoria it will block any "consensus" G20 declaration unless it explicitly reflects Washington's approval.

"The US opposes issuance of any G-20 summit outcome document under the premise of a consensus G-20 position, without US agreement," Washington said. "If a deliverable is issued under your presidency, it will be framed solely as a chair's statement."

The warning came on November 15, days before leaders arrive in Johannesburg for the first G20 hosted on the African continent.

The moment is particularly sensitive, as this is the first time Africa is hosting a G20 Summit, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to hand over the presidency to US President Donald Trump at the end of the year. The US is set to assume the G20 presidency in December.

Why Washington is objecting

At the centre of the rift is South Africa's G20 presidency agenda - built around "solidarity, equality, and sustainability." Ramaphosa is pushing for a more inclusive world order.

However, the Trump administration argues that these priorities "run counter to US policy views", particularly on trade, global governance, and the inclusion of developing economies in global decision-making.

Tensions between Trump and Ramaphosa have also been simmering since their tense Oval Office meeting in May, where Trump publicly criticised Pretoria's domestic land policies.

Trump has opposed South Africa's new land reform law, known as the Expropriation Act, which allows the government to seize land - without compensation in certain cases - to address historical racial inequalities. He argues that the policy discriminates against white farmers and amounts to unjust land seizures.

During a tense Oval Office meeting with the South African President, Trump framed the law as a threat to property rights and accused South Africa of "white genocide".

The US later announced a complete boycott of the Johannesburg summit, refusing to attend any preparatory or leader-level meetings.

Why South Africa is pushing back

Pretoria says it won't be deterred by Washington's absence. "Washington's absence negates its role over the G20's conclusions. We cannot allow coercion by absentia to become a viable tactic. It is a recipe for institutional paralysis and the breakdown of collective action," Foreign ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told Bloomberg.

For South Africa, securing a joint G20 declaration would affirm the Global South's growing influence after consecutive presidencies by Indonesia, India, and Brazil. Diplomats involved in the talks say Pretoria is determined to issue a unified communiqué, even if Washington's position must be noted separately.

What other G20 nations are saying

Brazil, whose President Lula da Silva is engaged in running tension with Trump, has backed South Africa's effort. "Brazil's position is that we must have a declaration," said Ambassador Philip Gough, the country's economic and financial affairs secretary. "The South African presidency's position is that there should be a declaration, and Brazil's position is to strongly support having one."

Some European countries, however, are leaning toward compromise - suggesting a "chairman's summary" if consensus cannot be reached.

Where India fits into the summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Johannesburg summit from November 21 to 23, marking the fourth consecutive G20 hosted in the Global South.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi will present India's perspectives on "inclusive and sustainable economic growth, climate resilience, energy transition, and the future of AI and critical minerals."

He will also take part in the India–Brazil–South Africa (IBSA) Leaders' Meeting, and hold bilateral discussions on the sidelines.

