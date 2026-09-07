Global trade runs on the oceans: 10 maritime chokepoints that could disrupt the world economy

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The vulnerability is not limited to oil. The MUFG report notes that the Atlantic alone accounts for roughly 50% of global merchandise trade, while the Indian Ocean carries around 80% of global seaborne oil and is the primary transit route for more than 90% of India’s oil imports.

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The impact of disruption can quickly reach freight markets. MUFG notes that the Cape of Good Hope detour has pushed container shipping costs higher, demonstrating how rerouting around a maritime risk zone can translate into higher logistics costs.

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As the report puts it, military conflict in the 21st century is increasingly shifting towards “maritime theaters and vulnerable geostrategic chokepoints.” For businesses and consumers, that means a crisis at sea can rapidly become a crisis in supply chains, energy markets and prices.