Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
Global trade runs on the oceans: 10 maritime chokepoints that could disrupt the world economy

Global trade runs on the oceans: 10 maritime chokepoints that could disrupt the world economy

Gold and silver are both benefiting from strong precious-metals demand, but Goldman Sachs sees a stronger long-term case for gold. While silver could deliver bigger gains, gold has more durable support from central banks and institutional investors.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 8:35 AM IST
Global trade runs on the oceans: 10 maritime chokepoints that could disrupt the world economyAround 80–90% of global trade moves by sea, making maritime chokepoints vital to the world economy.
SUMMARY
  • Global seaborne goods loaded reached 12.1 billion metric tonnes in 2024
  • Atlantic alone accounts for roughly 50% of global merchandise trade
  • Indian Ocean carries around 80% of global seaborne oil & 90% of India’s oil imports

Around 80–90% of global trade is transported by sea, making maritime chokepoints critical pressure points for the world economy. A new MUFG report, Neptune’s Domain, highlights how disruptions across routes from Suez and Hormuz to Malacca and the South China Sea can affect trade, energy supplies and shipping costs.

Advertisement

The scale of dependence is enormous. Global seaborne goods loaded reached 12.1 billion metric tonnes in 2024, compared with 2.6 billion tonnes in 1970. MUFG describes maritime trade as an increasingly important part of globalisation, while warning that military conflict is shifting towards maritime theatres and vulnerable geostrategic chokepoints.

MUST READ | India-US trade deal hinges on preferential rates to beat competition, says Piyush Goyal 

DON'T MISS | India’s next megatrend: Why manufacturing is making a comeback as global supply chains shift

The vulnerability is not limited to oil. The MUFG report notes that the Atlantic alone accounts for roughly 50% of global merchandise trade, while the Indian Ocean carries around 80% of global seaborne oil and is the primary transit route for more than 90% of India’s oil imports.

Advertisement

The impact of disruption can quickly reach freight markets. MUFG notes that the Cape of Good Hope detour has pushed container shipping costs higher, demonstrating how rerouting around a maritime risk zone can translate into higher logistics costs.

DO CHECKOUT | India-EU trade deal shows new economic alliances emerging as global supply chains fragment, says expert

As the report puts it, military conflict in the 21st century is increasingly shifting towards “maritime theaters and vulnerable geostrategic chokepoints.” For businesses and consumers, that means a crisis at sea can rapidly become a crisis in supply chains, energy markets and prices.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 2:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more