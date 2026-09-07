Global trade runs on the oceans: 10 maritime chokepoints that could disrupt the world economy

Around 80–90% of global trade is transported by sea, making maritime chokepoints critical pressure points for the world economy. A new MUFG report, Neptune’s Domain, highlights how disruptions across routes from Suez and Hormuz to Malacca and the South China Sea can affect trade, energy supplies and shipping costs.
The scale of dependence is enormous. Global seaborne goods loaded reached 12.1 billion metric tonnes in 2024, compared with 2.6 billion tonnes in 1970. MUFG describes maritime trade as an increasingly important part of globalisation, while warning that military conflict is shifting towards maritime theatres and vulnerable geostrategic chokepoints.