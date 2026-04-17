'Great PM & Field Marshall...': Trump thanks Pakistan leadership, claims Iran deal on Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on April 17 publicly lauded Pakistan’s leadership for its role in facilitating talks linked to rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting what he described as a breakthrough moment in regional diplomacy involving Iran and key Gulf states.

In a series of remarks and social media posts, Trump singled out Pakistan’s top leadership — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir — for their role in hosting and advancing negotiations. Pakistan, which reportedly led weeks of shuttle diplomacy and hosted discussions in Islamabad, has emerged as a central intermediary in efforts to de-escalate tensions tied to global energy routes.

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“Thank you to Pakistan and its great Prime Minister and Field Marshall, two fantastic people,” Trump wrote, framing the diplomatic effort as a significant contribution to regional stability.

Speaking to reporters a day earlier, Trump indicated he could travel to Islamabad if a formal agreement is reached. “I would go to Pakistan… If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go,” he said, underscoring both the symbolic and strategic importance of Pakistan’s role in the talks.

The remarks come amid a broader set of claims by Trump regarding developments tied to Iran and maritime security in the Gulf. He described the situation as a “great and brilliant day for the world,” asserting that Iran had agreed not to shut down the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global oil shipments.

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“Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the world,” Trump said, though no formal confirmation from Tehran has been publicly detailed.

He further claimed that Iran, with US assistance, was in the process of removing sea mines from key shipping lanes, signaling a potential easing of immediate maritime threats in the region.

Trump also extended appreciation to regional partners including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, pointing to what he portrayed as a coordinated diplomatic push to stabilise the Gulf.

Pakistan’s high-profile involvement in the talks marks a notable moment in its foreign policy outreach, potentially enhancing its diplomatic standing across both Western and Middle Eastern capitals. Analysts suggest that if a formal agreement materialises, Islamabad’s role as a mediator could carry long-term geopolitical dividends.

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However, key details of the purported understanding with Iran remain unclear, and independent verification of the claims — particularly regarding commitments on the Strait of Hormuz — has yet to emerge.