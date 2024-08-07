'I am not a politician': Can Muhammad Yunus, banker to the poor, pull Bangladesh out of the mess it is in?

"I’m not a politician. This is the last thing I will ever do," Muhammad Yunus had told a press gathering earlier this year.

Yet, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been thrust into the political spotlight as Bangladesh seeks stability amid chaos. Yunus, known for his pioneering work in microcredit and founding Grameen Bank, has been appointed head of a new interim government following the sudden ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.

Bangladesh is looking to Yunus, one of its most respected intellectuals, to restore normalcy. The past few weeks have seen violent clashes between protesters and security forces, resulting in over 300 deaths. The country is in dire need of a steady hand, and Yunus’s global acclaim and non-political background make him a unique choice.

Despite his discomfort with politics, Yunus’s appointment is seen as a strategic move. His reputation for integrity and his connections with Western elites, including figures like Richard Branson and the Clintons, bring significant clout. Yunus’s support spans continents and industries, and his commitment to uplifting the poor has endeared him to many, both domestically and internationally.

Yunus’s entry into this role comes after years of legal battles. He has faced around 200 charges, including allegations of money laundering and graft, which he and his supporters claim were politically motivated by Hasina’s government. Now, as he steps into this new role, the economist's challenge is monumental.

In recent weeks, Yunus has publicly condemned the violence and described Hasina’s actions as a threat to democracy. Yet, he remains firm in his stance of not pursuing a political career. His focus has always been on social business and poverty alleviation, areas where he has made significant contributions over the decades.

Yunus’s popularity in Bangladesh is undeniable. Following his Nobel win in 2006, he became a national icon, drawing thousands to his speeches. His efforts in social business have continued to impact lives, providing free health care, vocational training, and phone services to poorer communities.

Adding to his concerns is the potential for unrest in Bangladesh to spill over into neighboring countries. Yunus has expressed worries about the regional implications of the current turmoil. “If this unrest continues, it could destabilize the entire region. Neighboring countries might see an influx of refugees, and economic instability could spread,” he warned. This regional perspective underscores the urgency of stabilizing Bangladesh not just for its own sake, but for the broader South Asian context.

Whether Yunus will maintain a temporary leadership role or step back after elections is uncertain. His immediate task is to stabilize a nation in turmoil, a task for which his visionary leadership and moral authority are crucial.