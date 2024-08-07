'Bharat cannot be Maha-Bharat if...': Sadhguru, Ramdev urge Centre to protect Hindus in Bangladesh

Sadhguru, spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder, on Wednesday said that the atrocities against Hindus is not just an internal matter of Bangladesh. He added that India or Bharat cannot be a strong nation if it fails to stand up and protect the minorities living in Bangladesh.

Hindus in Bangladesh have been at the receiving end of the violence due to the student protests that forced Sheikh Hasina to resign. Hindu houses and businesses have been attacked in 27 districts of Bangladesh.

The spiritual leader also said that it is India's responsibility to protect those who actually belong to the Indian civilisation from these gut-wrenching atrocities.

"The atrocities being perpetrated against Hindus is not just an internal matter of Bangladesh. Bharat cannot be Maha-Bharat if we do not stand up and act at the earliest to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighbourhood," the Isha Foundation founder said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The atrocities being perpetrated against Hindus is not just an internal matter of #Bangladesh. Bharat cannot be Maha-Bharat if we do not stand up and act at the earliest to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighborhood. What was part of this Nation unfortunately became… pic.twitter.com/3pen0ucDay — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 7, 2024

"What was part of this nation unfortunately became neighbourhood, but it is our responsibility to protect these people- who actually belong to this civilisation- from these shocking atrocities," he added. Earlier, yog guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev urged the Modi government to show its iron fist to protect the Hindus living in the neighbouring nation.

"There should be no cruelty or atrocity on Hindus in Bangladesh - be it the Hindus who are involved in trade there, or Hindu temples there, or Indians living there. For this, the entire country has to be united," Ramdev said in a video posted on social media.

#WATCH | Yog Guru Baba Ramdev says, "There should be no cruelty or atrocity on Hindus in Bangladesh - be it the Hindus who are involved in trade there, or Hindu temples there, or Indians living there. For this, the entire country has to be united. I am happy to see that for the… pic.twitter.com/hoxvJfMz8W — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2024

The Patanjali founder further said that he is happy to see the Opposition with the Government for the first time. "Otherwise, the manner in which Islamic radicalism is expanding across the world and the manner in which it has knocked at the neighbourhood of India, it can be dangerous for the country," the Yog guru noted.

Expressing concerns over the safety of Hindus in the neighbouring country, he said that India needs to be alert to protect the minorities living there. "We helped create Bangladesh; if we can create Bangladesh, we must show our strength in protecting Hindus living there," the Yog guru said.

Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) also expressed its concerns regarding the situation in Bangladesh. The HAF said it is a well documented fact that the Hindu population was targeted and harassed in parts of Bangladesh for many years before Sheikh Hasina's government was toppled.

Nobel lauerate and Grameen Bank founder Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of the new interim government in Bangladesh. Other members of the interim government will be finalised after discussions with various political parties, newswire PTI reported.