Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus appointed interim govt chief, Parliament dissolved

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday appointed Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as the head of the interim government. He also dissolved the Parliament a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's abrupt resignation and fled the country after weeks of violent demonstrations.

The other members of the interim government will be finalised after discussions with various political parties, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said. The Anti Discrimination Student Movement previously said that the octagenarian Nobel laureate agreed to head the interim government.

Muhammad Yunus, who is out of Bangladesh, welcomed Sheikh Hasina's ouster and described it as the "second liberation" of the country. The dissolution of Bangladeshi Parliament implies that fresh elections will take place soon.

Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators of the student movement, in a video proposed Yunus as the head of the interim government. He also said that no government other than the proposed government will be accepted.

"No government other than the one proposed by the students will be accepted. As we have said, no military government, or one backed by the military, or a government of fascists, will be accepted," Nahid said in the video.

Despite Yunus' appointment as the interim government chief, Bangladesh remains to be in the throes of uncertainty.

Incidents of violence were reported in many parts of the country, including Dhaka, and the death toll due to the protests since mid-July reached 440. Moreover, many Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least 2 Hindu leaders associated with the Awami League party were killed in the violence, according to newswire PTI.

Families of all those who lost their lives in the protests presented an 11-point demand to the new administration, including rehabilitation and employment. Moreover, former Prime Minister and Sheikh Hasina's sworn rival Khaleda Zia has been released from jail.

Meanwhile, the US State Department expressed deep concerns about the violence in Bangladesh including attacks on members of religious or political groups. "We repeat our call for de-escalation on all sides and a return to calm. This is not a time for retribution or revenge," the State Department spokesperson said.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said that while the full extent to which religious minorities are being attacked is not yet fully clear, it is deeply concerning.

"These attacks are heartbreaking, but unsurprising. It is well documented that prior to the toppling of Sheikh Hasina's government, Bangladesh's Hindu population has been targeted and harassed in sections of the country for many years now," HAF director of Policy Research Anita Joshi said.

After leaving Bangladesh following a 45-minute ultimatum by the Army, Sheikh Hasina on Monday landed at the Hindon airbase in Delhi and is unlikely to move out of India for the next couple of days. Hasina has been shifted to an unspecified location under stringent security.