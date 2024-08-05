Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s flight lands at Hindon airbase

The Bangladesh military aircraft carrying former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s flight has landed at Hindon airbase at 5.36 pm. The former PM is likely to leave for UK later. Earlier today, she resigned as Bangladesh's Prime Minister and left Dhaka.

Reports suggest that Hasina may either be heading to Delhi or travelling to the UK over India.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has tightened security around the Bangladesh Embassy in the national capital following the developments.

Hasina, facing mass protests for days, left Dhaka on August 5. She first flew to Kurmiltola in a chopper and then possibly took an aircraft. The BSF has sounded a high alert and the Director General has reached Kolkata.

Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman has announced that an interim government will be formed in Bangladesh. "PM Hasina has resigned, interim government to run the country. We will return peace to the country. We ask citizens to stop violence. We will investigate all killings that have happened over the past few weeks," Waker-uz-Zaman said in his address to the nation.

Cheering protesters stormed Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's palace on Monday after she fled, the culmination of more than a month of deadly anti-government protests.

Jubilant looking crowds waved flags, some dancing on top of a tank in the streets of Dhaka on Monday morning, before hundreds broke through the gates of Hasina's official residence.

Protesters in Dhaka also climbed atop a large statue of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina's father, and began chiselling away at the head with an axe, the visuals showed.