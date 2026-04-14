IMF cuts global growth forecast amid West Asia conflict

The International Monetary Fund has lowered its global growth outlook, warning that the outbreak of war in the Middle East has disrupted an already fragile economic recovery and introduced significant new risks to inflation and financial stability.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, released during the Spring Meetings in Washington, the IMF said the global economy is once again at risk of being “thrown off course.” The conflict, which began in late February 2026, has emerged as a major counterforce to the supportive trends that had helped sustain growth over the past year.

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Until recently, global activity had been buoyed by strong technology-related investment, accommodative financial conditions, a weaker US dollar, and continued policy support. However, the war has altered this trajectory, primarily through its impact on commodity markets, inflation expectations, and broader financial conditions.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the conflict, the IMF has adopted a “reference forecast” rather than a traditional baseline. This assumes that the war will remain limited in duration and intensity, with disruptions fading by mid-2026. Even under this relatively optimistic scenario, global growth is projected at 3.1 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027, below the recent pace of about 3.4 percent recorded in 2024–25 and significantly lower than the historical average of 3.7 percent seen between 2000 and 2019.

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The 2026 growth forecast marks a downward revision of 0.2 percentage points compared to the IMF’s January update, while the 2027 projection remains unchanged. Importantly, the Fund noted that, absent the conflict, growth for 2026 would likely have been revised upward to 3.4 percent, underscoring the extent to which geopolitical tensions are weighing on the outlook.

At the same time, inflation risks are rising. Global headline inflation is now expected to reach 4.4 percent in 2026 before easing to 3.7 percent in 2027, both figures revised upward. The war’s influence on energy and commodity prices is seen as a key driver of these pressures.

The impact of the slowdown is not evenly distributed. Emerging market and developing economies, particularly those that are commodity importers and already facing structural vulnerabilities, are expected to bear the brunt of the downturn. Growth in these economies has been revised down more sharply than in advanced economies, where forecasts remain broadly stable.

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The IMF also outlined more severe scenarios. If the conflict persists or intensifies, pushing energy prices higher, global growth could slow to 2.5 percent in 2026, with inflation rising to 5.4 percent. In an even more extreme case involving significant damage to energy infrastructure, growth could fall to around 2 percent, while inflation could exceed 6 percent by 2027.

Beyond the immediate impact of the conflict, the Fund warned that downside risks continue to dominate. Escalating geopolitical tensions, rising fiscal pressures, trade disputes, and potential volatility linked to artificial intelligence-driven investment cycles could further de-stabilize the global economy.

In this uncertain environment, the IMF stressed the need for coordinated and credible policymaking. Central banks must remain vigilant to prevent inflation expectations from becoming unanchored, while governments are urged to safeguard fiscal sustainability and prioritize targeted support for vulnerable populations. Structural reforms and international cooperation, the Fund said, will be critical to restoring stability and building resilience in an increasingly complex global landscape.