Madhusudan Kela buys 4 new stocks in March quarter; one multibagger jumps 140% in a year

Ace investor Madhusudan Kela added four new stocks to his portfolio in the March 2026 quarter, spanning sectors such as education, infrastructure, paper and diversified financial services, according to Trendlyne data.

Among the fresh additions, Indiabulls Ltd emerged as Kela's largest bet in value terms, while Subam Papers marked his biggest investment by stake percentage.

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Aptech

Incorporated in 1986, Aptech Ltd operates in the non-formal education and training segment and has a presence across more than 800 centres globally. The company runs brands including Arena Animation, MAAC, Lakme Academy and Aptech Aviation Academy.

Trendlyne data showed Kela purchased 6,17,000 shares of the small-cap company, representing a 1.1 per cent stake valued at around Rs 6.8 crore.

The stock has corrected more than 40 per cent over the past one year.

Indiabulls

Indiabulls Ltd, formerly known as Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd, was renamed in October 2025 following the merger of 17 group companies, including Dhani Services and Indiabulls Enterprises.

Kela acquired 5,15,88,175 shares in the company, translating into a 2.2 per cent stake worth nearly Rs 104 crore, making it his biggest new investment of the quarter by value.

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The stock has gained around 59 per cent in the last one year.

Simplex Infrastructures

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd, one of India's oldest construction companies, also featured among Kela's fresh portfolio additions.

He bought 9,55,200 shares of the company, amounting to a 1.2 per cent stake valued at approximately Rs 21.4 crore.

The stock has declined 31 per cent in the past one year.

Subam Papers

Kela also picked up 19,28,000 shares of Subam Papers Ltd, equivalent to a 7 per cent stake worth around Rs 45 crore.

Among the four new additions, this marked his largest investment in percentage terms.

The multibagger stock has rallied nearly 140 per cent in the last one year.