Indian captain fought back after cockpit attack

Initial reports suggest the Indian captain was stabbed during the confrontation but fought back as the plane began plunging. Passengers seated near the front also rushed to the cockpit and helped overpower the attacker.

Speaking to India Today TV's Pooja Shali, Guy Azriel, diplomatic correspondent at i24NEWS, said, "According to what we know from Israeli officials and initial investigation, the co-pilot was an Omani national, who was the terrorist who attempted to stab the main pilot. I understand is an Indian national."

Channel 12 reported that the pilot was of "Indian origin", while Ynet News identified him as an "Indian national".

Israeli official says major attack was averted

An Israeli official who spoke to N12, the digital venture of Channel 12, described the incident as a major attack that was averted.

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"One pilot stabbed the other and tried to do 9/11 – either hijack the plane to the ground or crash it," the official was quoted as saying by N12.

According to a passenger quoted by The Jerusalem Post, one pilot stabbed the other and tried to force him out of the cockpit as the aircraft began descending. Several Israelis seated near the front then rushed towards the cockpit and fought the attacker.

Passengers helped regain control of plane

Two other pilots seated at the back initially appeared to be in shock. The passenger said he shouted at them to take control of the aircraft.

The group eventually managed to remove the attacker from the cockpit and bring the two pilots inside. One of the pilots then took control of the aircraft, while the other took longer to recover from the shock.

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Yasmin Abukasis, the mother of passenger Miryam Shira Ohayon, told AFP that her daughter called her from Saudi Arabia.

"She said one pilot tried to kill the other pilot with a knife. They heard shouting".

Abukasis said another passenger went to the cockpit and "saw a lot of blood". She then started screaming "come help", after which some passengers entered the cockpit and caught the attacker.

Injured pilot treated by passenger dentist

The stabbed pilot was in critical condition, according to the passenger quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

An Israeli dentist travelling on the flight treated the injured pilot and, according to the passenger, helped save his life.

Both pilots are currently lodged in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, Ynet News reported.

Omani co-pilot under investigation

Meanwhile, the Omani co-pilot is under investigation over the alleged attempt to crash the aircraft. Israeli authorities are also examining how he was granted permission to fly to Israel.

According to reports, foreign crew members, particularly those from Arab or Gulf states, undergo strict individual security assessments and screening before being allowed to enter Israeli airspace or land in Israel.

Israeli sources quoted by Channel 12 are also investigating whether the Omani co-pilot held dual citizenship, which may have enabled him to board the flight to Israel.

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The sources said he had been working for flydubai for less than a year.