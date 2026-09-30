Jio Finance shares in a downtrend after key support breach, analyst on the NBFC stock's outlook

Rathi said the stock had been holding up reasonably well earlier in the financial year, but the breach of the Rs 225-230 zone has altered sentiment materially. According to him, that breakdown has "definitely triggered a downward selling pressure on the stock," making the technical picture more vulnerable.

For traders, such support violations often matter because they signal that buyers who were earlier defending a level are no longer in control. Once that floor gives way, momentum can quickly shift in favour of sellers, especially in a market that is already showing signs of broader weakness.

July-August Rally Fully Reversed

The sharper concern, however, lies in the larger chart pattern. Rathi noted that Jio Finance has "entirely reversed a strong up move that it triggered in the month of July and August," a development he described as a bearish engulfing-style reversal that damages the stock's broader structure.

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That kind of reversal is closely watched in technical analysis because it suggests the previous bullish swing has been negated rather than merely paused. In practical terms, it means investor confidence can weaken further unless the stock quickly stabilises and rebuilds support.

Why Rs 200-205 Is Now the Key Zone

Even so, the analyst stopped short of turning outright pessimistic at current levels. He identified the Rs 200-205 range as the next major support, calling it an important swing low that the stock has not broken since listing.

"I would be hopeful till the time 205-200 band holds," Rathi said, adding that some recovery could emerge if the stock manages to stay above that zone. That makes the band a crucial reference point for investors looking to assess whether the current weakness is a deeper structural breakdown or a corrective phase within a longer-term story.

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Broader Market Mood Adds Pressure

The caution on Jio Finance also comes against the backdrop of a market environment where the analyst remained guarded on the broader indices. In the same discussion, he said benchmark trends were still aligned to the downside despite the possibility of intermittent relief rallies.

For Jio Finance shareholders, that means any rebound may remain tentative unless both the stock-specific chart and the wider market setup improve. For now, the message from the charts is clear: the trend has weakened, and Rs 200-205 is the line investors will be watching most closely.