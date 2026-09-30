Small savings scheme interest rates unchanged for Q3 FY27: Check PPF, SCSS, SSY rates

Small savings interest rates for July-September 2026

Small savings scheme Interest rate Tenure/lock-in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 8.2% 21 years Senior Citizens Savings Scheme 8.2% — National Savings Certificate 7.7% — Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5% — 5-year Post Office Time Deposit 7.5% 5 years Monthly Income Scheme 7.4% — Public Provident Fund 7.1% 15 years 3-year Post Office Time Deposit 7.1% 3 years 2-year Post Office Time Deposit 7% 2 years 1-year Post Office Time Deposit 6.9% 1 year 5-year Recurring Deposit 6.7% 5 years Post Office Savings Account 4% —

MUST READ: Small savings rates today: PPF, NSC, SCSS, KVP, POMIS -- which schemes are most mispriced against G-sec yields?

How are small savings rates decided?

The government reviews interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter. The review takes into account factors including government bond yields, prevailing interest rates and market and geopolitical conditions.

Advertisement

The latest decision keeps the rates unchanged despite the quarterly review mechanism.

When were rates last changed?

Interest rates on most small savings schemes have remained unchanged since the January-March quarter of FY 2023-24, marking the ninth consecutive quarter without a broad revision.

The last changes came in April 2024, when the government raised the interest rate on the three-year Post Office Time Deposit from 7% to 7.1%. The rate on the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana was also increased from 8% to 8.2%.

ALSO READ: Small savings rates today: PPF, NSC, SCSS, KVP, POMIS -- which schemes are most mispriced against G-sec yields?

Small savings schemes remain popular among conservative, long-term investors seeking predictable returns without exposure to day-to-day market fluctuations. These schemes are backed by the government and offer stable returns, while some also provide tax benefits.

Advertisement

The PPF and SSY are among schemes offering the EEE tax treatment, under which contributions, accumulated interest and withdrawals are exempt from tax, subject to applicable rules.