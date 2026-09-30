Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Microcaps lead D-Street returns as large, mid and smallcaps lag; Sigma Advanced gains 595% in six months

Microcaps lead D-Street returns as large, mid and smallcaps lag; Sigma Advanced gains 595% in six months

E2E650.50(0.20%)

Within microcaps, Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd was the top performer, surging 595.30 per cent over the last six months. E2E Networks Ltd followed with a gain of 216.70 per cent, while Shilpa Medicare Ltd rose 200.14 per cent.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 4:58 PM IST
Microcaps lead D-Street returns as large, mid and smallcaps lag; Sigma Advanced gains 595% in six monthsNifty Smallcap 100 gained 26.58 per cent over the last six months, while Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 12.69 per cent during the same period.

Microcap stocks have outperformed their larger peers by a wide margin over the past six months, with Nifty Microcap 250 rising 38.94 per cent during the period, according to Bloomberg data.

In comparison, Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 26.58 per cent, while Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 12.69 per cent. Benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, stayed almost flat over the same period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Within microcaps, Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd (formerly known as Megasoft Ltd) was the top performer, surging 595.30 per cent over the last six months. E2E Networks Ltd followed with a gain of 216.70 per cent, while Shilpa Medicare Ltd rose 200.14 per cent.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd gained 198.10 per cent, followed by Timex Group India Ltd at 194.08 per cent. Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd advanced 161.44 per cent, while Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd climbed 154.74 per cent.

Avalon Technologies Ltd rose 147.49 per cent, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd gained 144.09 per cent and Shadowfax Technologies Ltd advanced 143.97 per cent during the period, Bloomberg data showed.

Smallcap stocks

Among smallcaps, Sterlite Technologies Ltd was the top performer, rising 415.93 per cent.

Advertisement

Cupid Ltd gained 275.03 per cent, while HFCL Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd advanced 234.54 per cent and 234.32 per cent, respectively.

Cemindia Projects Ltd rose 133.33 per cent, followed by Syrma SGS Technology Ltd at 130.62 per cent and Aegis Logistics Ltd at 130.54 per cent. MTAR Technologies Ltd gained 124.85 per cent, while Redington Ltd and RR Kabel Ltd advanced 103.55 per cent and 94.73 per cent, respectively.

Midcap stocks

In midcaps, Laurus Labs Ltd was the best-performing stock, gaining 99.46 per cent.

Apar Industries Ltd rose 75.93 per cent, while One97 Communications Ltd (Paytm's parent) advanced 74.97 per cent. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) gained 69.25 per cent and Lodha Developers Ltd rose 67.65 per cent.

Advertisement

Radico Khaitan Ltd climbed 66.05 per cent, followed by Meesho Ltd at 62.22 per cent. Oracle Financial Services Ltd gained 57.93 per cent, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) and Coforge Ltd rose 57.09 per cent and 56.91 per cent, respectively.

Nifty50

Among largecaps, Adani Enterprises Ltd was the top-performing constituent, rising 65.08 per cent over the last six months.

Eternal Ltd gained 39.75 per cent, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd rose 37 per cent. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo's parent) advanced 26.39 per cent and Bajaj Auto Ltd gained 23.83 per cent.

Grasim Industries Ltd rose 19.71 per cent, while Bajaj Finance Ltd and Trent Ltd gained 19.69 per cent and 19.32 per cent, respectively. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd advanced 18 per cent and Titan Company Ltd rose 16.09 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more