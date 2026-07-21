Iran again targets Kuwait's critical power and desalination plants

Iran struck Kuwait's power and desalination plants for a fourth consecutive day, Kuwaiti authorities said on Tuesday. The conflict between Tehran and the United States has entered its 10th day, and fighting has spread further across the Gulf.

In a statement, Kuwait's Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said Iran targeted power and desalination facilities again on Monday night, sparking fires and causing damage. The ministry said repair work was underway.

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Kuwait is one of the world's most water-scarce countries, with limited natural freshwater resources. It relies on desalination plants to convert seawater into drinking water. Around 90 per cent of the country's potable water comes from these facilities, making them vital infrastructure.

Strait of Hormuz remains flashpoint

Separately, Iran attacked a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz early Tuesday, forcing its crew to abandon the vessel. In response, the US carried out another round of airstrikes on targets inside Iran.

The US military's Central Command said it had targeted "Iranian military command centres, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and air defense systems."

It also released additional footage of the strikes. "American forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression toward civilian mariners seeking to freely and openly transit the strait," the command said.

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Iranian state media reported explosions in Fars, Hormozgan, Ilam, Kerman, and Sistan and Baluchistan provinces.

On Monday, the US forces carried out strikes against Iran at the "Commander in Chief's direction." It said the strikes were designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping disrupted, oil prices climb

The interim agreement signed last month to halt fighting has effectively collapsed, with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz largely stalled. As the conflict has intensified, both sides have increasingly targeted civilian infrastructure relied upon by millions of people.

The escalation has also fuelled higher energy prices. Benchmark Brent crude traded at nearly $90 a barrel on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

