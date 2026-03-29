Iran moves to fast-track exit from Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty amid West Asia war

Iran’s parliament has received a fast-tracked bill proposing withdrawal from the Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Treaty (NPT), signalling a potentially dramatic shift in the country’s nuclear policy at a time of heightened tensions involving the United States and Israel.

The proposal, introduced by Iranian lawmaker Malek Shariati, outlines sweeping changes to Iran’s nuclear posture. It calls for the country to leave the NPT entirely, repeal domestic laws tied to previous nuclear commitments, and establish a new framework of cooperation with allied nations to develop peaceful nuclear technology.

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While the bill has been formally submitted, uncertainty surrounds when it could be debated or voted on. Reports suggest Iran’s parliament has not been in session since the beginning of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, creating ambiguity over the legislative timeline.

What the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty means

The Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Treaty is one of the most important international agreements governing nuclear weapons. Opened for signature in 1968 and entering into force in 1970, it was negotiated by major powers including the United States, the Soviet Union, and the United Kingdom.

The treaty rests on three core pillars: preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, promoting peaceful nuclear energy, and encouraging nuclear disarmament.

Under its framework, five states are officially recognised as nuclear-armed powers because they tested nuclear weapons before 1967: the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom. These nations are expected to pursue long-term nuclear disarmament, while all other signatories commit not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

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The treaty also provides a withdrawal clause, allowing any member state to exit with three months’ notice if it believes “extraordinary circumstances” threaten its supreme national interests.

Iran’s long-standing position

Iran has been a member of the Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Treaty since 1970 and has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear programme is intended solely for civilian purposes.

Under the treaty’s safeguards system, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducts inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities to verify compliance and ensure nuclear materials are not diverted toward weapons development.

However, Iran’s nuclear programme has long been a source of international concern, particularly for the United States and Israel, which have accused Tehran of seeking the capability to build nuclear weapons — an allegation Iranian authorities deny.

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Global implications of a potential withdrawal

Arms control experts warn that an Iranian exit from the Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Treaty would mark a significant turning point in the global non-proliferation regime.

If Tehran were to leave the treaty, it would no longer be legally bound by the NPT’s restrictions or subject to routine oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency. This would significantly reduce transparency around its nuclear activities and heighten uncertainty over the country’s long-term nuclear ambitions.